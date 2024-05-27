Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding festivities in March 2024 in Jamnagar for their son Anant Ambani and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. The gala's second pre-wedding will be attended by high-profile names from around the globe, including cricket stars as well as Bollywood celebs.

On Sunday past midnight, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor along Raha were spotted at the private airport. On Monday morning, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, and others - were seen at Mumbai's private airport as they left for Italy.

According to reports, the Ambanis and their guests will enjoy the pre-wedding festivities aboard a luxury cruise that will embark on a picturesque 4,380-kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France and back.

Here's the entire itinerary of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

The second pre-wedding festivities will take place on a luxury cruise travelling from Italy to Southern France from May 28-30. This event promises to be another opulent affair, showcasing the Ambanis' penchant for grandeur and meticulous planning.

May 29 : The festivities will begin with a welcome lunch, themed as a classic cruise party. The evening will feature a 'Starry Night' gala, where guests are expected to don Western formals.

May 30: The day is themed 'Roman Holiday', encouraging guests to dress as chic tourists while exploring Rome. In the evening, a Greco-Roman-themed 'Toga Party' will take place, with guests dressed in ancient Roman attire.

May 31: This day includes a morning of cruise-based festivities followed by a masquerade ball in Cannes, France. The day will end with an after-party themed 'Pardon My French'.

June 1: The final day, themed 'La Dolce Vita' (The Sweet Life), will wrap up the four-day event with celebrations in Portofino, Italy.

There are around 600 hospitality staff will be onboard.

Outfits

In the second pre-wedding celebration, one of the days the theme will be space theme. Radhika Merchant will be wearing a custom-made Grace Ling Couture piece, crafted using Aerospace Aluminum Technology and inspired by the concept of a Galactic Princess. This unique outfit highlights the innovative and luxurious nature of the event.

Gourmet Cuisine

The cruise will feature a gourmet menu, including a diverse range of cuisines such as Parsi, Thai, Mexican, and Japanese dishes.

Their wedding is reportedly scheduled for July in London.