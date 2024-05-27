Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's grand and mega pre-wedding celebrations were held in March 2024 in Jamnagar. And now, once again, the soon-to-be couple are holding three-day pre-wedding celebrations. Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani are to host Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration in Italy.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have left the city to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash

On Sunday night, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, with their daughter Raha Kapoor, as well as Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva, left for Italy to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding Europe cruise.

The celebs were spotted at Mumbai's private airport.

Alia, along with Ranbir and baby Raha, was seen jetting off to Italy on Sunday night.

Ranbir and Raha were seen twinning in white. A video of Ranbir Kapoor carrying Raha with Alia Bhatt by his side is going viral on social media.

In the clip, Raha sat on her father's lap. Ranbir Kapoor got out of his car and waved to the paparazzi. After which, Alia held Raha as she walked towards the airport. Later, Ranbir was seen with Raha in his arms.

However, as the couple headed towards security check paps flashed camera lights on little Raha while Raha was seeing the paps curiosity as they kept clicking her.

Several clips and videos of Alia holding Raha at the airport surfaced online. in one of the clips, Alia was seen getting protective of her daughter as the paparazzi.

Netizens schooled paps for flashing harsh lights on Raha. Several users took to the comments section of the paparazzi's Instagram handle and reprimanded them for making the little girl uncomfortable by flashing camera lights.

Alia and Raha's Sunday fun time book reading

On Sunday, Alia took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Raha. In the picture, Alia sat on a couch while her daughter lay on her chest. She read a book, Baby Be Kind, to her.