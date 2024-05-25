Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is going through turbulent times both personally and professionally. After facing massive criticism for his capacitary, the star cricketer is gabbing headlines for his personal life.

It has been reported that there is trouble in Natasa and Hardik's marital life.

The speculations sparked on Thursday after a Reddit post went viral on social media, wherein the user claimed that Natasa Stankovic removed the 'Pandya' surname from her Instagram and deleted all her pictures with him. The Reddit user further claimed that Natasa didn't attend any of the Mumbai Indians' matches in IPL 2024.

However, after checking Natasa's Instagram account, the actor hasn't deleted any of her pictures with her husband Hardik Pandya. She was also in attendance for a few Mumbai Indians matches but kept a low profile due to backlash received by Hardik Pandya from the fans after replacing Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians captain.

Reddit post claims Natasa and Hardik have separated.

"This is just speculation. But both of them aren't posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories). Earlier, Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but now she completely removed his name," the post said.

"Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn't seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, something is off between both of them," it added.

70% divorce settlement: unverified reports

Amid several rumours that have hit the headlines, it has now been reported that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are heading for divorce. The speculations further suggested that Pandya would have to transfer 70% of his wealth as part of their divorce settlement.

Amid divorce, alimony and serration rumours, Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of a road signs chart, with the caption, "Someone is about to get on the streets."

The picture from Natasa's Instagram story went viral on social media, and social media users were of the view that Hardik Pandya is the one who wil be seemingly settling a huge percentage of his wealth as part of their divorce settlement.

And just when all this wasn't enough, Natasa was spotted having brunch with Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex. The model-turned-actor also greeted the paps and smiled at them.

She was asked by the paparazzi about the ongoing speculations about her divorce and when the photographer asked her, she smiled and walked away.

Natasa has been facing ever backlash after unverified reports of her separation have surfaced on social media.

Fans have stood up for Hardik Pandya and are calling to extend support to him. Netizens have commented 'Stay strong Hardik' after several social media pages and media outlets reported that Natasa and Hardik have separated.

Aleksander got a tattoo of Disha's face on his arm

Aleksandar Alex grabbed headlines he inked Disha's face on his forearm.

However, there is no official confirmation between Disha and Alex.

They are often been spotted together having lunch or dinner.

Hardik had a disappointing IPL 2024 season with Mumbai Indians but he will be getting ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 where he will be serving as the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team.