Indian cricketer and now a vice-captain is going through turbulent times not just professionally but also personally. Ever since Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians and replaced Rohit Sharma as captain, he has been badly ridiculed and booed in every match ever. Whenever he came for a toss people in the stadium as well as on special media booed him. He faced massive backlash. Amid all the trolling, MI failed to make it to the playoffs and played miserably this year. Fans and cricketing epretes blamed Hardik for his poor captaincy.

However, the all-rounder of the Indian cricket team is now the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team while Rohit Sharma is the captain. Amid all the professional highs and lows.

Trouble in Hardik Pandya and Stankovic's Paradise

It has been reported that Hardik's marital life has fallen apart. Several media portals and special media handles claim that the couple have parted ways.

Natasa has removed her surname 'Pandya' from her IG bio and has also deleted a couple of pictures that don't include her son Agastya.

How did the rumours of Hardik and Natasa's separation begin?

It all fuelled when a Redditor Tuesday posted, "This is just a speculation. But both of them aren't posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories). Earlier, Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but now she completely removed his name."

The post further said, "Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn't seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, something is off between both of them."

While there is no official confirmation about it, the post on Reddit explains that the two have stopped posting one another on their socials.

Netizens have also taken to Reddit's post comment section and were of the view that social media doesn't define what's brewing between the two.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "But she hasn't deleted all the pics with him so as of now I think too early to speculate. With regards to IPL thing, I think Hardik must have asked her not be part of it as she was being trolled anyways just because she is his partner."

Another mentioned, "I think it's because of the ipl trolling and hate that Hardik has been getting and maybe he's asked her to stay lowkey. People in this country are very quick to insult or give threats to the wives of cricketers. The way people harassed Dhoni's 5-year-old daughter back then. Maybe they're just being cautious."

The third one said, "Okay, so someone commented on that Gill expose post that Hardik cheats on her. And that he was seen in London with some other girl."

Natasa and Hardik renowned their marital vows in 2023

Earlier in March 2024, the Serbian model and actor became a victim of online bullying over the cricketer's 'poor' IPL performance.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya, on July 30 of the same year.

On the professional front, shifting the focus to the all-important T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya has been named as the vice-captain for India. They begin their campaign against Ireland on 5 June.