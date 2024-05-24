Global icon, Priyanka Chopra never faces to stun us with her drop-dead gorgeous looks. The actor often takes to her Instagram handle and drops stunning candid photos from her personal and professional life. Being a mother she also fulfils mommy duties by sharing cute videos and playing with her daughter.

From vacation getaway to her recent trip to India and loved-up moments with Husna singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's IG profile is a treasure trove of moments and endless memories.

After shining in Bollywood for over a decade, the actor has carved a niche for herself in Hollywood. The actor is a brand ambassador of Bvlgari and was seen attending a prestigious event hosted by the luxurious band.

The actor earlier this week was at the Bvlgari event, her jaw-dropping appearances over two days set the internet ablaze. The desi girl looked breathtakingly stunning.

Priyanka debuted a new hairstyle: a short, wavy bob that framed her face perfectly

Several pictures and videos of the actor from Monday's Bvlgari event emerged on social media platforms. She was joined by fellow brand ambassadors Anne Hathaway, Taiwanese actor Shu Qi and Chinese-American actor Liu Yifei to celebrate Bvlgari's 140th anniversary.

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a black and white off-shoulder gown, and netizens were shocked to see PeeCee's chopped hair. The actor seemingly sported a new hairdo.

Priyanka opted for a shimmery black body-hugging gown with a risqué neckline sporting long tresses a day after sporting a blunt bob hairdo

However, the very day, the actor made yet another appearance and in that she sported long hair. Netizens were perplexed and believed that 'did she cut her hair short for the recent Bvlgari event in Rome, Italy, or was that wig?'

Priyanka posed for photographers at her second Bvlgari event in her signature long tresses.

A section of users were of the view that the second-day event could have been a wig.

Priyanka opted for a shimmery black body-hugging gown with a risqué neckline.

To accentuate her Serpenti Aeterna necklace, which featured 140-carat pear-shaped diamonds and took a total of 2400 man hours to create,

Netizens thronged social media and commented on PeeCee's long and short hair.

A user wrote, "So queen didn't trim her hair, it was a wig... she got us. Stunning as always."

Another quipped, "This woman needs to be arrested for her beauty it's causing distraction everywhere."

Work Front

Priyanka will be seen in the upcoming action-comedy "Heads Of State," directed by Ilya Naishuller, alongside Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid. She recently wrapped up shooting for the film.

Besides this, she recently announced her next project in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.