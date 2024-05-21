All eyes were on global icon Priyanka Chopra's appearance at the Bulgari Aeterna event, which was held in Rome, Italy, on May 20. The actor was a sight to behold as she flaunted a fresh haircut and opted for an off-shoulder gown, looking as stunning as ever.

At the event, Priyanka Chopra greeted and interacted with several other Hollywood stars, namely actors Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei, and Shu Qi. For the unversed, all of them are global ambassadors of Bvlgari.

Priyanka opted for an off-shoulder cream and black dress and her fresh haircut did all the talking. She gave off the OG fashion vibe as she walked and greeted the international paps.

However, it was her neckpiece that caught our attention. Priyanka wore an exquisite Serpenti Aeterna necklace. She was also seen holding a flower bouquet and smiling as she walked at the event.

Priyanka bonds with Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei, and Shu Qi: Pics

Anne opted for a thigh-high, slit white gown. Shu Qi wore a blue and red outfit, while Liu Yifei was seen in a green and golden dress. Priyanka was seen bonding and sharing candid conversations and laughs with Anne, Liu Yifei, and Shu Qi as the media caught them on camera.

Netizens were in awe of the Desi girl's videshi vibe

Before heading for the event, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and gave a glimpse of her outfit, hairstyle and necklace.

In a clip, she was seen giving different poses while looking at the camera. She didn't caption the clip but tagged Bvlgari. She also added TRINIX Sweet Dreams as background music.

The actor, who is also an avid social media user, often takes to social media and shares pictures and videos of her husband Nick Jonas and daughter, Malti Marie. At times, she also walks down memory lane and shares candid pictures with her Bollywood co-stars.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen with Katrina and Alia in Jee Le Zaraa.

Recently, Priyanka shared a throwback picture with Katrina Kaif. In no time, it went viral.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared the photo and wrote, "Woah... Dunno who took it and when this picture was taken but babies...@katrinakaif".

Work Front

Fans will see Priyanka in Heads Of State. The upcoming action comedy is directed by Ilya Naishuller. It also features Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles.

Besides this, she recently announced her next project in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.