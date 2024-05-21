It's celebration time for B-town, as some are getting married and embarking on a new journey, while others have welcomed their first child. And some are soon going to embrace parenthood for the first time. Like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child.

Vicky Kaushal protects Katrina Kaif from the crowd during a stroll in London

However, Vicky Kaushal was missing as the actor is holidaying with his wife, Katrina Kaif, in London.

A video on social media has gone viral, which shows Vicky escorting Katrina as they walk on a pavement.

The caption with the video reads, "The humble Bollywood power couple #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal taking a stroll in Baker Street, London. Vicky is a gentleman clearly, as he holds his hand protectively by her side. This was post-bumping into them at the bookstore yesterday."

The couple were dressed in heavy woollen outfits, preferably winter-friendly.

Netizens react

As soon as the video went viral, netizens thronged to social media and were of the view that Katrina was expecting her first child.

A user wrote, "Katrina and her love to keep things private. She seems more pregnant than even Deepika."

Another wrote, "Maybe she went to London to hide from paparazzi. She does look pregnant and that walking gait shows it."

The third one was of the view that "She is walking as if she is pregnant."

Another convinced fan commented: "I think she is pregnant It's not the big jacket but the way she walks."

This isn't the first time that Katrina has been in the news for her pregnancy rumours. Time and again, when the actor is spotted in ethnic wear or wearing long jackets and overcoats, the internet starts speculating with Katrina's pregnancy rumours.

The couple have kept silent over the ongoing pregnancy rumours for months now.

Actor Vicky celebrated his 36th birthday in London on May 16. Katrina Kaif shared a series of pictures on social media.

In the first two frames, Vicky is dressed in a white T-shirt and is sitting by a window. In the next picture, Vicky is seen sitting at the table and smiling for the camera. This time Katrina wasn't posing with Vicky, nor did they click selfies. Katrina turned photographer for her doting husband, Vicky.

Vicky has time and again heaped praise on Katrina Kaif, speaking to GQ India, he said, "You can never be the same person after marriage. Starting to live a life with someone is a huge addition. Because until then, everything is about you. Your schedule, your perspective-it's what is right for you. When you're married, it's the 'us' that supersedes your individual needs. Every decision has to make sense for both of us. Only then is there inner peace. I'd go so far as to say that the amount I've matured in the last two and a half years [post marriage] is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life."

Work Front

Vicky Kaushal is set to appear in projects such as Chhaava, Bad Newz, and Love & War. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.