Tamil cinema is undergoing a rough phase with back-to-back failures at the box office. However, the second half of 2024 is likely to revive the industry with almost all the biggies lining up their film for release. To begin with, Kamal Haasan's long-delayed Indian 2 directed by Shankar is hitting the screens on July 17. The film continues the story from the 1996 hit Indian, with Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Veerasekaran Senapathy. Joining him in the cast are Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Kalidas Jayaram, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others.

Kamal Haasan recently announced the completion of shooting for Indian 3. In an interview with a leading English daily, he emphasized the importance of quality over quantity in production. Post-production work is currently underway for Indian 2, with plans to begin work on Indian 3 once it is completed. Following his appearance in the 2022 film Vikram, Kamal Haasan has been cast in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898AD, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Thalapathy Vijay has already completed 50% of his dubbing for #GOAT. He is expected to finish his portions by May 15th. Also, Siva Kartikeyan will definitely have a cameo in the film. pic.twitter.com/zuNUwQ7Nlu — LetsCinema (@letscinema) May 11, 2024

Then we have the most-awaited GOAT. The film is sky-high on expectations as Thalapathy Vijay will be taking a break from cinema to pursue his political ambitions. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is rumoured to be a time travel action-adventure with Vijay in dual roles. The star cast also includes Prashanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Laila and Jayaram. GOAT is scheduled to hit screens on September 5.

Next up is Rajinikanth's Vetaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The film marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in important roles. Thalaivar is rumoured to play the role of a cop in the film.

The month of November will have two big releases - Suriya's Kanguva and Siva Karthikeyan's next. Kanguva is an action entertainer shot in 3D and will present the story of a mighty valiant hero in various avatars and will be a mass entertainer that will connect with all types of audiences. Directed by Siva, the film will be out in 10 languages. While SK 23 directed by AR Murugadoss is a commercial potboiler.

There are reports that Kamal Haasan's much-hyped Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam will have a December release while Ajith's Vidaa Muyarchi is aiming for a Pongal 2025 release.

With biggies lined up almost every month, we hope Kollywood gets its much-needed break.