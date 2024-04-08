The much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule unveiled its second glimpse today, coinciding with the birthday of Allu Arjun. The teaser created a sensation online upon its release, receiving accolades and praise from across the nation. In the teaser, Pushparaj appears in an astonishing yet powerful avatar with DSP complimenting the teaser with his intense beats and heart-pounding background score.

The teaser showcases the Jaathara sequence from the film, a festival honouring the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in Telangana, with over 10 million devotees attending annually. Director Sukumar recreates the event, offering a glimpse of its grandeur and intricacy. The second part is expected to be an intense face-off between Pushpa and SP Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil.

Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024, the film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli in the sequel while Sai Pallavi is doing an extended cameo in the film. There is a buzz that she will be paired with Fahadh. SP Shekhawat's revenge, Jaali Reddy's plot, and Srinu's waiting for the right time to attack will be the major plots in the sequel. The teaser has heightened anticipation for the film among audiences, promising an unforgettable cinematic journey.

The first teaser showed Pushpa escaping from the Tirupati jail and getting shot eight times. He vanishes into the Seshachalam forest, and the cops are on a hunt. Following rumours of Pushpa's death, his people start a massive riot. Cut, Pushpa is alive, he is seen walking in the forest beside a tiger and strikes the famous 'Pushpa pose' on camera. It ends with Pushpa dressed in his famous printed pink shirt and sitting in a chair surrounded by goons.

At the recently held Berlin Film Festival, Arjun mentioned that he is keen to understand how international audiences perceive this film and their views on Indian cinema, film festivals, and the audience mindset. Following success in India and diaspora markets like the U.S., U.K., and U.A.E., Pushpa: The Rise — Part 1 gained a new life on OTT. Arjun emphasized the substantial reach of streaming compared to its theatrical impact. The platform attracted diverse viewers, making it the biggest film in India in 2021. He also noted little difference in how urban Indians and global audiences enjoyed the film, receiving similar positive feedback.

Pushpa: The Rise follows the story of Pushpa Raj (Arjun), a labourer ascending in a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate, clashing with a self-centred police officer. The Telugu film, dubbed in various Indian languages, emerged as India's top-grossing film in 2021. Arjun's portrayal earned him the Best Actor award at India's National Film Awards.