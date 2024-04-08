Ranbir Kapoor's big-budget epic saga Ramayana is getting bigger and bigger every day. As per the latest report, the team has zeroed in on Hollywood's top musician Hans Zimmer alongside AR Rahman for the film. A report on Pinkvilla revealed that the Gladiator music director is highly impressed with the vision and idea of the film and gave a green signal for the project.

The report stated that Hans Zimmer is preparing to enter the Indian film industry with Ramayana. Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have consistently expressed their global aspirations for this Indian epic and are fully committed to realizing that vision. Zimmer is equally captivated by the narrative of Lord Ram's story and is fully prepared to compose the score for the film. The grand saga is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal and Chhichhore fame.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is undergoing extensive training for the role. A new photo recently emerged online showed Ranbir performing a headstand in the gym. Posted by his trainer Nam, hashtags such as "Ramayan," "new skill," and "prep" indicate the actor's training for a role. Another post reveals Ranbir meeting an archery coach, with visible arrows on the table, as shared by a fan.

Earlier, Ranbir started undergoing diction and dialogue classes for the film. In Ramayana, the Dangal director wants to make sure Ranbir sounds different from the characters he's played in the past—a different baritone and dialogue delivery. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new. The actor is already staying away from alcohol, meat and parties to fully immerse himself in the character.

Ramayana is made into a trilogy, with Ramayana Part One introducing the characters of Ram and Sita. It is reported that Hanuman and Raavan will only have a short appearance in the first part. Sai Pallavi will play the role of Sita. The renowned Premam actress is celebrated for her captivating smile, down-to-earth persona, and breathtaking dance skills.

KGF star Yash will play Raavan with reports suggesting an extended role in part one. TV actor Ravi Dubey will play Ram's younger brother Lakshman one of the key characters in the story. Sunny Deol will play the role of Hanuman.

Rakul Preet Singh has reportedly agreed to play Surpanakha, while Lara Dutt Kaikeyi's looked leaked online, after which the team banned mobile phones on the sets of the film. The big-budget venture is jointly bankrolled by Madhu Mantena, Namit Malhotra, and Allu Aravind. The first part is expected to hit the screen for Diwali 2025.