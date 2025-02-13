Samay Raina's India's Got Latent had always been a topic of discussion on social media. Ever since it started, the show always had people divided over its content. On one hand, there were those who called it 'harmless humour' and on the other, those who just couldn't stand the dark comedy. But, it was the episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Makhija that has now put an end to India's Got Latent altogether.

Ranveer Allahbadia's unoriginal and incest joke on the show faced an unprecedented amount of backlash, massive trolling and even had a few police cases filed against it. Such has been the outrage over the episode that Samay Raina has now deleted all the episodes and even apologised to everyone.

Amid the uproar, an old video of Varun Dhawan talking about going on Samay's show has grabbed attention. Talking to Beer Biceps, Varun can be heard saying how he ran into Samay Raina who invited him to be a part of the show. Varun added that he could thrive on the show but he feared the backlash. The Baby John actor mentioned how he could get 'cancelled' and the show could also face negativity.

Varun recounts meeting Samay

"I ran into him also recently. He asked me to be on the show, and I genuinely think I would thrive on the show. I could get cancelled. But I think the show will be affected negatively because the more eyeballs you get on it in that way sometimes, and if you are doing it with that humour. Though he is not scared of all that. He is really not scared of it," Ranveer told Beer Biceps on his podcast.

On joining the show

Talking about going on the show, Dhawan had said he would like to go on the show when he wouldn't be associated with promoting a film. "I would do it in a heartbeat. I am not worried. I think I'll have to do it when I am not promoting a film. So, then there's nobody else caught in the crossfire. Because there will be a crossfire for sure."

With the backlash the show is now receiving and the controversy it has landed itself into, Varun's statement seems like a déjà vu.