YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's recent statement on India's Got Latent has landed him in hot mess. From politician, social worker groups to people on social media; 'Beer Biceps' is facing a lot of backlash and trolling from all quarters. Not only has Ranveer lost close to 2 million followers but brands are also reportedly pulling out of endorsement deals with him over the whole controversy.

What did he say?

It all started when Ranveer Allahabadia along with Apoorva Makhija and Ashish Chanchlani appeared on Samay Raina's IGL. The YouTube show known for its unfiltered, bold content sparked outrage when Allahabadia asked a contestant if he would like to watch his parents have sex.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" he asked.

Ever since the episode aired; political figures like Devendra Fadnavis, Hemanta Biswa Sarma to celebs like Rajiv Adatia, B Praak and several others have lashed out at the content creator.

Imtiaz Ali, Manoj Bajpayee weigh in

Imtiaz Ali and Manoj Bajpayee have also weighed in on the whole controversy. The two have called Allahabadia 'immature' and added that a fame that comes through a shortcut, leaves quickly.

"Short way jo fame aata hai voh chala bhi jaata hai. Mujhe lagta hai jisko jis cheez mein maza aata hai usko vahi karna chahiye aur ashleelta aisa subject hai ke obviously bura hai ye to koi bhi kahega but log immature hote hain to zyada seriously unki galtiyon ko lena bhi nai chahiye" (Fame that comes through a shortcut doesn't last too long. A person should do what they enjoy but obscenity is something that's bad and everyone would agree. However, there are some people who are immature and their mistakes shouldn't be taken so seriously)

Manoj Bajpayee also urged the newcomers, who are tasting success to be mindful of the environment they are in.

Ranveer Allahabadia apologises

"I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry. My comment wasn't appropriate. It wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wished to use my platform, and obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I'm just here to apologise," the content creator said in a video post.

Legal trouble

A case has been filed against Allahabadia and others on the panel for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in Assam. Apart from this, The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned Allahabadia, Raina and others over the comments made on the show. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has also registered a complaint against them and the show.