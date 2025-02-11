Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, is facing massive backlash for an indecent remark he made as a guest on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. The controversy erupted when Ranveer asked an inappropriate question to a female contestant during an episode of the show.

What did Ranveer say at India's Got Latent?

In the viral clip, Ranveer is heard asking, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

The question has drawn widespread criticism, and the YouTuber is now facing severe backlash. A case has been filed against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid).

Ranveer loses more than 2 million followers

Ranveer's crass joke has significantly impacted his online presence. His YouTube subscriber count on the Ranveer Show (TRS) channel has seen a drastic drop.

As of January 31, 2025, BeerBiceps had 10.5 million subscribers. However, amid the controversy, the number has dropped sharply to 8.1 million by February 10.

Calling filth and perversion 'humor' doesn’t make it any less toxic.



People like Ranveer Allahbadiya, Samay Raina and so called 'Rebel Kid' are rotting society from within!#RanveerAllahbadia #samayraina#rebelkidpic.twitter.com/VIhvksIgD3 — Seema Choudhary (@Seems3r) February 9, 2025

As Ranveer Allahbadia's clips went viral, calls to boycott the influencer grew louder. His followers declined massively, and several commercial brands reportedly cut ties with him.

Amid the backlash, Ranveer took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue an apology.

"My comment was not just inappropriate—it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm just here to say sorry," he stated.

He added, "Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform. Obviously, this is not how I want to use it. I am not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind what happened. I am just here to apologize. I personally had a lapse in judgment. It wasn't cool on my part."

"Family is the last thing I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform more responsibly, and that's been my biggest learning from this experience. I promise to do better. I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections, and all I can say in the end is that I am sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being."

Meanwhile, a formal complaint has been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of India's Got Latent. The complaint, registered with both the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, alleges that abusive language was used on the show. The complainant has demanded strict legal action against the accused.