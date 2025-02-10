It is rightly said that with great power comes great responsibility, and one must always be mindful of their words. Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, has come under fire for an obscene and indecent remark he made while appearing as a guest on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent.

What did YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia say at India's Got Latent?

During the show, BeerBiceps asked a contestant whether they would prefer to watch their parents have sex for the rest of their lives or join them once to end the situation. The question caught even Samay off guard. Ranveer laughed, while Samay Raina, visibly shocked, responded, "What the f***? Kya ho gaya hai Ranveer bhai ko?" (What has happened to him?).

Ranveer's comment quickly sparked backlash, with widespread criticism directed at him. Reports suggest that legal action has been initiated against the show and its makers, with complaints filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission. The complaints cite the use of abusive language on the show and demand strict action against those responsible.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on BeerBiceps

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also addressed the controversy, stating, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others."

Following the uproar and legal complaints, Ranveer Allahbadia, along with Samay Raina and others on the panel, has been booked.

'Comedy's not my forte': YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia apologises

On Monday, Ranveer issued an apology on social media for his remarks on India's Got Latent.

In a selfie video, he admitted, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate—it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm just here to say sorry. I won't provide any context, justification, or reasoning for what happened. I simply want to apologize. I had a lapse in judgment, and it wasn't cool on my part."

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

He further acknowledged the responsibility that comes with his platform, stating, "The podcast is watched by people of all ages, and I don't take that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing I would ever disrespect."

Reflecting on the incident, he added, "The biggest lesson for me is that I need to use my platform better. I promise to improve. I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections, and all I can say in the end is that I'm sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being."

Ranveer posted the apology video on X with the caption, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Talent. "I'm sorry."

Despite multiple police complaints being filed against both him and Samay Raina, the latter has yet to address the controversy.