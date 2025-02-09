Popular social media influencer Samay Raina's YouTube reality show India's Got Latent is one of the most-watched series online. Recently, the show has been under scrutiny for its use of dark humour, controversial jokes, and below-the-belt comments.

Each episode of India's Got Latent features a different set of guests, while Samay Raina remains the constant host.

So far, celebrities such as Uorfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Tanmay Bhat, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Raftaar, Poonam Pandey, Tony Kakkar, Avika Gor, and Raghu Ram have appeared on the show.

Recently, popular YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva aka Rebel Kid, among others appeared as guests on the show.

'Would you rather watch your parents have sex for rest of your life or join in?': Ranveer Allahabadia asks a female contestant on Samay Raina's show

While the episode has been shot, it has not yet to be released on social media. However, several clips from the unaired episode have already gone viral.

He talks about Lord Shiva, Ram, the Bhagavad Gita, and spirituality, but on Samay Raina's show, he also asks silly questions like, 'Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day of your life or join in once?' What a hypocrisy! pic.twitter.com/Xkjkf4wRMn — Mohan (@justmohan13) February 9, 2025

One particularly controversial clip shows YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, making an incestuous and risqué remark about a female contestant on India's Got Latent, sparked backlash online.

In the clip, he is heard asking a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

The incident has sparked the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy online.

The remark, seen as vulgar and inappropriate, led to widespread condemnation from netizens and prominent figures alike.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "The Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' In this show, Some people consider abuses, mom's jokes and disrespecting someone as dark humour.The sad thing is that some people are enjoying it instead of boycotting it..."

Another mentioned, "Boycott such a stupid Samay Raina , and Boycott this fu€kin show jo ki dark humour ke naam pe youth generation ko wrong direction par le ja raha hai ...."

The third one mentioned, "Unsubscribing @BeerBicepsGuy, @ReheSamay now. I know it won't matter to them. I joined YouTube from Print to give inspiring sports videos & followed them for fun and inspiration before they came out with this shit. Sorry can't see them ruin our youth #BeerBiceps #samayraina.."

The fourth one said, "He talks about Lord Shiva, Ram, the Bhagavad Gita, and spirituality, but on Samay Raina's show, he also asks silly questions like, 'Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day of your life or join in once?' What a hypocrisy!"

Neither Allahbadia nor the makers of India's Got Latent have issued a public statement addressing the controversy.