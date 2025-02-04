Popular social media influencer Samay Raina's YouTube reality show India's Got Latent is one of the most-watched series. So far, many social media influencers and television celebrities have graced the show as judges.

Celebs including Uorfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Tanmay Bhatt, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Raftaar, Poonam Pandey, Tony Kakkar, Avika Gor, and Raghu Ram have appeared on the show as guests

However, there have been several instances when the reality show has been embroiled in controversy. It seems like trouble for Samay Raina's show has intensified, as an FIR has been filed against comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent over a controversial comment made by a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident occurred when Samay Raina, the host, asked Jessy if she had ever consumed dog meat. In response, Jessy shared her opinion about the eating habits of the people from Arunachal Pradesh, claiming, "People of Arunachal Pradesh eat dog meat, even though I have never tasted it." She further added, "I know because my friends eat it. They even eat their pets at times."

Samay appeared shocked by the statement, and fellow comedian Balraj Singh Ghai also reacted by saying, "Now, you're saying it just for the sake of saying it." Despite the reactions, Jessy insisted that her comments were accurate. The episode also featured comedians Akash Gupta and Mallika Dua on the judges' panel.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Jessy Nabam. A copy of the FIR, dated January 31, 2025, has surfaced on social media, showing that the complaint was lodged by Armaan Ram Welly Bakha, a resident of Seppa in the East Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh. The FIR accuses Jessy Nabam of making derogatory comments about the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh during her appearance on India's Got Latent.

"I request that you please take quick action in this matter so that no one can do what Jessy Nabam did again," the FIR reportedly states.

Samay Raina and other panelists have not reacted to reports of the FIR yet.