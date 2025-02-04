Arjun Rampal's fingers gets injured while smashing glass, continues Netflix event despite bleeding

On Monday, Netflix India unveiled its exciting 2025 content slate at the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai. The star-studded gathering, held at JW Marriott, Juhu, saw the presence of numerous A-list celebrities, including Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, R. Madhavan, Rajkummar Rao, Siddharth, Sanya Malhotra, Venkatesh Daggubati, Saif Ali Khan, and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, among others.

Some of the most anticipated feature originals include Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, a thrilling heist drama that reunites director Siddharth Anand with Saif Ali Khan; Nadaaniyan, marking the acting debut of Saif's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan; Toaster, Rajkummar Rao's first production venture; and Aap Jaisa Koi, a heartfelt romantic drama starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

On the web series front, Netflix announced several high-profile projects featuring top-tier actors and directors. Among them, the most anticipated is The Bad** of Bollywood*, the series debut of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan. Set against the backdrop of the film industry, the show promises an intriguing take on the world of cinema.

Arjun Rampal gets injured

The stars of each project made striking entrances to unveil their teasers, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

During the event, Arjun Rampal suffered an injury while promoting Rana Naidu 2. A viral video shows him standing behind a glass panel before stepping onto the stage alongside Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh. Due to a technical glitch, the glass failed to shatter as expected, forcing him to break parts of it with his hand. This resulted in a bleeding finger and multiple cuts on his forearm.

Another widely shared clip captures Arjun walking through the shattered glass, with blood visibly oozing from his fingers. Despite his injuries, he continued with the on-stage interaction and even posed for photos, though he appeared visibly uncomfortable.

Netflix also unveiled the action-packed teaser for Rana Naidu 2, the second season of the gripping thriller, which will feature Arjun Rampal alongside Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh. Surveen Chawla and Kriti Kharbanda will also join the cast.

Sharing the teaser, Netflix captioned the post: "Ab hogi todfod ki shuruvaat, mamu, kyunki yeh Rana Naidu ka style hai. Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, out in 2025, only on Netflix."