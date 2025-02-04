Shah Rukh Khan attended a special event on Monday night to promote his son Aryan Khan's debut Bollywood project. The actor unveiled the teaser of Aryan Khan's series, titled The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, which will be released on Netflix.

SRK gets emotional as he talks about his son's directorial debut

While addressing the audience, SRK said, "Main sirf naam ka producer hoon. Mera maanna bohot simple hai yaar. Ye sab producer, director, writer, production—ye sab nahi. I am just a bloody star. Music better hota hai. Producer ke peeche thodi na music aata hai." (Translation: "I am just a namesake producer. I have a simple belief. All this producer, writer, director, production stuff—no. I am just a bloody star. A producer doesn't get to enjoy the music like an actor does.")

Further in his speech, the Pathaan star shared that he had watched a few episodes of the series and loved the content. "I just want to thank all my colleagues who participated in the series. They have done an incredible job. I watched a few episodes, and it's extremely funny. I love humour. But people often take offence at my jokes; they feel hurt. So, I stopped making jokes. Instead, I passed this legacy on to my son. I told him, 'Go make your father proud.'"

Speaking at the Next on Netflix event, SRK expressed his hope that the Indian public would shower love on his son and daughter. "The amount of love you have given me, please give at least 50 per cent of it to my kids," he said.

Shah Rukh Khan recreated, "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, Baap se baat kar." ( before you touch my son, talk to me) dialogue from his film Jawan aat Netflix event.

Shah Rukh Khan stole the limelight in his all-black ensemble. He wore a black silk shirt adorned with abstract designs, leaving the top buttons open, and paired it with tailored pants. He completed his look with sleek black dress shoes.

Gauri Khan, Aryan and Suhana Khan also posed with SRK.