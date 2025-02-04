Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering well after the unfortunate knife attack. On Monday, he made his first public appearance at a Netflix event for the trailer launch of his upcoming action thriller, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins.

Saif Ali Khan poses for paps at launch of his upcoming action flick Jewel Thief

The actor looked dapper and fit as ever, dressed in a denim shirt and pants. He was seen wearing a black cast on his left hand and a bandage on his neck.

Speaking to the media, Saif reassured the media that he is recovering well. He also smiled for the cameras and expressed gratitude to his fans for their prayers. Saif posed with his Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins co-star Jaideep Ahlawat at the event.

At the event, Saif said, "It feels very nice standing here in front of you. I am very excited about this movie. Siddharth and I have been talking about his film for a long time. I have always wanted to do a heist film. I couldn't have asked for a better co-star."

The film marks Saif Ali Khan's reunion with director Siddharth Anand for a high-octane heist thriller. The much-anticipated teaser of Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins was released on Monday, offering a glimpse of Saif and Jaideep Ahlawat in action-packed avatars.

With an adrenaline-fueled narrative and gripping suspense, the film promises an exhilarating ride for audiences.

In the teaser, Saif and Jaideep's characters team up to steal the world's most elusive diamond—The African Red Sun. Packed with drama, action, and an engaging twist, the film is set to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Fans have had mixed reactions to Saif Ali Khan's Jewel Thief look. A section of netizens compared his appearance to his Sacred Games character, Sartaj Singh.

Netflix India took to Instagram to share the teaser and wrote: "Two masterminds, one priceless diamond, and a heist spanning across the globe. Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, coming soon, only on Netflix."

The official synopsis of the film reads: "A jewel thief is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world's most elusive diamond—The African Red Sun. But his perfectly planned heist takes an unexpected turn. Chaos, twists, and unforeseen alliances unfold in this high-stakes game of deception and betrayal."

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and produced by Siddharth Anand, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins is set to premiere on Netflix. The release date is yet to be announced.