If you're an avid Instagram user or spend time scrolling through various apps, you've likely come across Apoorva Mukhija, the Gen Z social media star known as The Rebel Kid. The young influencer has gained popularity for his unique content and relatable personality. Known for her bold, unfiltered approach, Apoorva connects with a wide audience, spanning not only Gen Z but also millennials and boomers. On social media, she often shares her thoughts on daily struggles, the ups and downs of making it in showbiz at a young age, and her dating life. Her authenticity and unapologetic attitude have made him a standout figure in the digital space.

The actor is basking in the success of her recently released YouTube series Baat Pakki. For those who are unversed, The Rebel Kid has 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times India, Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, spoke at length about her recently released YouTube series Baat Pakki, the qualities she looks for in a guy, her dating app experiences, and more.

Excerpts from Interview

IBT: From being a content creator to now an actor, how has your journey been?

My journey from being a content creator to stepping into acting has been all about exploration. Back in college, I was actively involved in theatre—performing in Nukkad Nataks and stage plays—which made me realize how much I enjoy acting. Starting out as a content creator allowed me to connect with people through relatable content, and now, acting feels like a natural progression in discovering what excites me creatively. It's been challenging at times, and there's still so much to learn, but that's what makes it exciting. Getting to step into new characters and tell different stories has been incredibly rewarding. Right now, I'm just exploring and soaking it all in—the experiences, the lessons, and the opportunities. I'm not sure where this path will lead, but I'm excited to find out.

IBT: Your show Baat Pakki is receiving a lot of love from fans! What drew you to say yes to a project centred around a wedding?

I was drawn to "Baat Pakki" because it reflects the changing dynamics of love and marriage in today's digital age. The concept is fresh, and I felt that I could bring a unique perspective to it, infused with humour and authenticity that resonates with the audience. Additionally, I have always been open to opportunities that allow me to explore my artistic side and push my boundaries. This project seemed like the perfect chance to do just that.

IBT: Do you prefer love marriage or arranged marriage, and what are your thoughts on weddings in general?

I'm a hopeless romantic—I just love love. There's something so beautiful about the feeling of being in love, and I believe love finds you, no matter how it happens. Whether it's a love marriage or an arranged one, what truly matters is the connection and the bond you share. And when it comes to weddings, I absolutely love them! The food, the laughter, the celebration of love, the dancing—it's all so magical. Weddings are such happy, vibrant events, and I enjoy every bit of the energy they bring. It's like a festival of love, and I'm all for it!

IBT: What is your idea of dating apps, any incident you would like to share?

I don't mind dating apps—I keep installing and deleting them, so it's a bit of a cycle for me. A lot of my friends have found love through them, so I think it's all about luck and timing. I haven't had much success, but who knows? Maybe it's just about the right swipe at the right time.

IBT: Qualities you are looking for in your partner?

I'm looking for someone who's empathetic, extremely funny, and self-made. A partner who loves travelling enjoys going out and can bring a sense of calm to my chaos would be ideal. It's really about finding someone who can match my vibe while also bringing their own spark to the relationship.

IBT: How Rebel is this rebel kid in real life?

I believe everyone has a rebellious side within them; it just depends on how people choose to react. I am the way you see me everywhere. I express my thoughts and emotions openly. I have my moments of rebellion! I often push boundaries, challenge norms, and speak my mind about the things I am passionate about.

IBT: What are your plans for Valentine's Day?

One of my closest friends is getting married too so I am excited to be there and celebrate love.

IBT: As a Gen Z, what is one thing about your generation that you don't relate to?