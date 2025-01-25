The wait is over! The anime version of Ramayana, an India-Japan co-production, has finally been released in cinema halls. The film is clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Skyforce. Surprisingly, audiences have flocked to theatres to watch The Legend of Prince Rama, which is an adaptation of the Ramayana.

A true masterpiece reimagined for today, the timeless tale of dharma, karthavya, bhakti and heroism in breathtaking animation for the very first time on the big screen.#Ramayana.#LegendOfPrinceRam.#RamayanaTheLegendOfPrinceRama#JaiSriRAM. pic.twitter.com/m0K2zzwXZU — Raghu Nandanam (@raghu_n) January 24, 2025

The Legend of Prince Rama was first briefly seen in the 1990s after premiering at a few film festivals. This remastered HD 4K version, freshly dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, along with the original English dub, is now available in theatres.

Yugo Sako, the creator of the anime, delivers an animation that is top-notch and visually captivating.

While The Legend of Prince Rama is undoubtedly an adaptation of the Ramayana, it has certain flaws. The film takes a black-and-white approach to the epic, glossing over Ravana's wisdom and presenting him purely as an evil asura, while primarily highlighting Ram and Sita. However, the film's storytelling is simple and sweetly portrayed, making it suitable for all age groups.

The film showcases key events from the Ramayana: the exile (vanvaas) of Ram (Yudhvir Dahiya), the prince of Ayodhya, along with Sita (Sonal Kaushal) and Lakshman (Uplaksh Koccher), the humiliation of Surpanakha, the abduction of Sita by the Lankan lord Ravan (Rajesh Jolly), the discovery of Sita's hiding place by Hanuman (Archit Maurya), the building of the Ram Setu, the battle led by Ram's army (sena), and the triumphant return to Ayodhya.

Moviegoers who have watched the film have praised it, especially after the debacle of Adipurush. The latter, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita, faced massive backlash for its dialogues, portrayal, and even the VFX. In contrast, The Legend of Prince Rama has been embraced by netizens for its animation and the purity of its filmmaking, offering a respectful version of the epic.

Nothing beats the storytelling of #Ramayana. Watching it in 4K is like experiencing a legend come alive pic.twitter.com/3qmkmZ54xU — sneh (@snehsiv) January 24, 2025

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama movie voiced by: Yudhvir Dahiya, Sonal Kaushal, Rajesh Jolly, Archit Maurya, Uplaksh Kochcher, Dishi Duggal

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama movie directors: Koichi Sasaki, Ram Mohan.