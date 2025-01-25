From Stardom to Spirituality:Mamta Kulkarni adopts new name Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri after embracing 'sanyas diksha'

Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni, known for her bold and glamorous roles in the 1990s, has given up showbiz and embraced spirituality. On Friday, she took 'sanyas diksha' (monkhood initiation) at Sangam, the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. She changed her name during the ceremony.

The rituals were performed by 'acharyas' (priests) with the blessings of Kinnar Akhada head Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.

VIDEO | Actor Mamta Kulkarni consecrated as a Hindu nun under the Kinnar Akhara. Earlier today, she took 'sanyas' under the Kinnar Akhara by performing her own 'Pind Daan' and will be consecrated as 'mahamandaleshwar'.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/K0pz9ZkpCx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2025

On Friday, a coronation ceremony declared her the Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, giving her a new name: 'Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri.' During the ceremony, Mamta Kulkarni performed her own 'Pind Daan' (a ritual to offer homage to departed souls), along with the 'Pind Daan' for her past and future generations. She also took a holy dip in the Sangam, formally embracing monkhood.

#WATCH | Prayagraj | Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan says, "Kinnar akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni (former Bollywood actress) a Mahamandleshwar. She has been named as Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway. She… pic.twitter.com/gF25BlKcEh — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

Mamta on adapting monkhood

Mamta said to the media, "What more can I ask for in life? This is a great honor for me. My step is not sudden. I took diksha from Swami Chaitanya Gagangiri in 2000 and accepted him as my guru. Since then, my tapasya (austerity) has been ongoing, and today, after so many years, I have finally embraced the life of a sanyasi."

Mamta Kulkarni revealed that she had to undergo an examination to earn the title of Mahamandaleshwar.

"I was asked what I had done in the past 23 years. When I cleared all the examinations, I was awarded the 'upaadhi' (title) of Mahamandaleshwar," she said.

She expressed her joy, stating, "I am feeling very nice here. Such planetary positions are being formed after 144 years. No Maha Kumbh could be as pious as this one," she added.

When asked whether there was anger among certain seers over her 'deeksha,' she acknowledged, "Several people are angry. My fans are also angry because they feel I will return to Bollywood. But it is all right. Whatever the Gods wish. No one can supersede the will of Mahakaal and Mahakaali. He is 'param Brahm.' I have performed the ritual of 'Pind Daan' at Sangam."

In a press conference held after the pattabhishek, Mamta Kulkarni said, "Laxmi Narayan Tripathi understood my 23 years of penance and Swami Mahendranand Giri Maharaj took my test in which I passed. I did not know that I was being tested for the last three days. I got the invitation to be made mahamandaleshwar only yesterday." She said she joined the Kinnar Akhara because it was the 'madhyam maargi' (middle path). I did not want to go back to Bollywood, so I left Bollywood 23 years ago. Now I will independently preach Sanatan Dharma by adopting the 'madhyam maarg'. I had earlier come here for Maha Kumbh 12 years ago,"

Mamta Kulkarni has been part of several films, including Karan Arjun, China Gate, Krantiveer, and Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller.

The actor left India in 2000 and returned in December 2024. In 2016, she was accused in a ₹2,000 crore drug case. In 2017, the Thane Police issued a non-bailable warrant against Mamta Kulkarni and drug lord Vicky Goswami in connection with a drug haul case. However, in August 2024, the Bombay High Court dismissed the criminal charges against her, citing insufficient evidence.