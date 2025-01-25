It seems like Bollywood's box office drought is far from getting over. The year 2024 saw only the Telugu film Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, dominating the box office with collections exceeding Rs 2000 crore.

Despite big-banner films releasing in Bollywood, none of them even came close to surpassing Rs 500 crore. Baby John miserably flopped at the box office, while Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, grossed just over Rs 100 crore.

The year 2025 hasn't started on a positive note for Bollywood either, as some of the biggest stars' films released in theatres haven't even touched Rs 50 crore.

On January 17, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency was released alongside star kids Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's Azaad. On January 24, Akshay Kumar's Skyforce hit the theatres.

So far, none of these films have fared well at the box office.

Let's take a look at the box office report card: Kangana's Emergency vs Urvashi's Daaku Maharaj, star kids' Azaad, and Varun Dhawan's Baby John.

Kangana's film Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's political drama Emergency has been performing steadily at the box office. Kangana, who essays the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, has also directed the film. The film was released last Friday. Despite Kangana nailing the role, the film hasn't yet surpassed Rs 100 crore.

Here's a look at the box office performance of the film on its 7th day:

On its 7th day, Emergency earned Rs 90 lakhs, compared to Rs 1.03 crore on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at Rs16.49 crore. The film is inching closer to crossing Rs 20 crore.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. The movie was initially slated for release in September 2024 but was postponed due to pending certification from the CBFC.

Urvashi Rautela's Daaku Maharaj Mints Rs 105 Crores

Who doesn't know about the success of Daaku Maharaj, which recently surpassed Rs 100 crore?

Last week, during an interview, Urvashi spoke about the success of her film. She said, "The film has minted Rs 105 crores."

When asked about Saif's health and questions regarding safety concerns, the actor responded:

"I just read that he has finally recovered. It is very unfortunate. So much care is needed. Now, you think about this—after the success of Daaku Maharaj crossing Rs 105 crores, my mother gifted me a diamond Rolex watch, and my father also gifted me a mini watch. These were gifts to celebrate our achievements. But we don't feel confident wearing them outside. There's an insecurity that someone might attack us."

The film also stars Nandamuri Balakrishna opposite Urvashi Rautela. The song Dabidi Dibidi from the film has become a rage, and fans are loving it.

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's Azaad Mints Over Rs 6 Crores

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's Azaad opened with collections of Rs 1.5 crore on its first day. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Azaad has earned a total of Rs 6.55 crore worldwide in its first six days of release. The film's India net collections stand at Rs 6.46 crore, with India's gross collections at Rs 6.05 crore.

Varun Dhawan's Baby John: Closing Box Office Collection

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh's Baby John, released on December 25, 2024, remains one of the biggest disappointments of the year. Directed by Kalees, the action thriller is the official adaptation of Atlee's Theri (2016), which starred Samantha and Thalapathy Vijay in leading roles.

Baby John was made on a whopping budget of Rs 160 crores, including promotions and advertising. However, it has only recovered 24.55% of its budget. The makers are suffering a loss of around Rs 120.72 crores.

The closing box office collection for Baby John stands at Rs 39.28 crores net after 16 days of its theatrical run.