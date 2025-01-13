Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela are basking in the success of their recently released film Daaku Maharaj. The makers hosted a success party for the film on Sunday. Several videos and pictures from the event have gone viral on social media.

Among several clips, a video of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, grooving to the film's song Dabidi Dibidi has gone viral. The duo were seen dancing and recreating the hook steps from the track.

The clip further shows Balakrishna pulling Urvashi's hand and trying to bring her closer. She matched his steps but also maintained her distance.

Urvashi shared the reel on her social media. She wrote, "Our Film #Daakumaharaaj & #Dabididibidi Super Success Bash. Grateful for all you guys. #DabidiDibidi, 20 MILLION VIEWS LOVE. BTS Electrifying Dabidi Dibidi full song from our mega Period Drama film DaakuMaharaaj (sic)."

Urvashi added, "@urvashirautela #NandamuriBalakrishna garu. A perfect New Year gift from @musicthamann darling to the God of Masses, #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu's fans @shyamkasarlalyrics by Vagdevi. #balakrishna ji (sic)."

However, eagle-eyed netizens slammed Balakrishna for forcing Urvashi to dance with him. A section of netizens noticed that Urvashi looked uncomfortable.

This is how fans reacted to their dance performance

A user wrote, "She clearly looks uncomfortable.."

Another wrote, "Old man forcing young lady.."

The third age shamed the veteran actor and wrote, "Urvashi Rautela is younger than you, why are you troubling the? don't act like this, sir."

Who wore what?

For the bash, Urvashi Rautela dazzled in a rose gold saree, while Nandamuri Balakrishna picked a blue satin shirt with denim pants.

Following the release and success of the film, Urvashi Rautela penned a heartfelt letter to director Bobby Kolli.

As per an IANS report, Urvashi Rautela wrote, "I write this letter with the deepest sense of gratitude and admiration for the incredible work you have done and continue to do. Our journey together, starting from Waltair Veerayya with the unforgettable Boss Party, has been nothing short of magical.

She added, "Your faith in my abilities during that project, touched me deeply, and the experience left me in awe of your talent, passion, and leadership".

"Now, as we embark on Daaku Maharaaj, I see you pouring your heart and soul into every detail of this film. For the past two years, I've witnessed your tireless dedication, your unyielding vision, and your brilliance that sets you apart as one of the greatest directors of our time."

Urvashi concluded, by saying, "This journey hasn't just been about creating a film, it's been about bringing a dream to life, and your commitment to that dream inspires me endlessly."

Daaku Maharaaj features Bobby Deol as the antagonist. Pragya Jaiswal, Chandini Chowdhary, and Shraddha Srinath are also part of it.