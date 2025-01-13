Popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her actor-husband Satyadeep Misra welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on October 11, 2024. Since then, the couple has been busy embracing parenthood. Masaba resumed work and has launched several beauty and skincare products under her business line, Love Child.

However, fans have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their newborn baby girl. On Monday, the couple revealed the name of their daughter.

Masaba has named her daughter Matara

On the occasion of Lohri, Masaba took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her daughter's tiny fingers and hands. However, she didn't reveal the baby's face. Along with the photo of her daughter, the post also featured Masaba's hand, where she was seen wearing a gold bracelet with her daughter's name written on it.

She captioned the post, "3 months with my Matara. The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes."

Taking to her Instagram stories, Masaba also shared the meaning of her daughter's name.

Masaba and Satyadeep personal life

In the month of October last year, the couple announced the arrival of their baby girl with a joint Instagram post.

They also posted a picture of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop with their announcement written on it. The post read, "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep." In April, Masaba took to Instagram and shared the good news with fans and followers.

In an interview with Faye D'Souza, Masaba had said, "It happened to me just yesterday that somebody who came up to me for some pre-natal something telling me, 'You must eat a rasgulla every day' because your kid has to turn out lighter than you. And then, 15 days before that, I was getting another pre-natal massage, because that's what I do, and she (her masseuse) said to me, 'Aap na doodh liya karo (you must consume milk). Saawla nahi hona chahiye, nahi honi chahiye, whatever (your child must not turn out dusky).' It was said with so much innocence. You have no choice – what can I do? Punch my masseuse? No."

About Masaba and Satyadeep

Masaba and Satyadeep got married in January 2023. Masaba was previously married to Madhu Mantena. Satyadeep was married to Aditi Rao Hydari.

Work Front

Masaba was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai. Satyadeep Misra, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica. His latest outing was Tanaav.