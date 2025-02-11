'Don't accept his apology': Netizens find proof that 'BeerBiceps' Ranveer copied controversial parental remark from International show

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, is facing severe backlash for an indecent remark he made as a guest on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent.

The episode, which was filmed last week, has gone viral with several clips circulating online. However, one particular question Ranveer asked a female contestant has sparked outrage.

Initially, he commented on the contestant's physical traits, but his next question triggered a social media storm. Ranveer asked, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" Even host Samay Raina appeared visibly shocked by the question.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever ?"



Is this talent ?



What a disgusting lowlife you have proven to be



This is the beginning of your end. pic.twitter.com/RYRM2Yv5iB — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) February 9, 2025

However, it later came to light that Ranveer did not originate the question. The controversial query was actually borrowed from an episode of OG Crew's Truth or Drink, where Australian comedian Sammy Walsh asked a similar question, "Would you rather watch your mom and dad have sex every night for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?"

The viral clip of the international show, combined with Ranveer's repeated question, has further fueled outrage online.

Itna kaand krne ke baad ye pata chala ke ye bh churaya hua tha dusri jagah se ???

Chor



Chor #Beerbiceps #RanveerAllahbadia pic.twitter.com/DSsphKbDOo — SuperBhakt3 (@SuperBhakt3) February 9, 2025

Social Media Backlash and Reactions

Despite this revelation, public outrage has not subsided, and many netizens are refusing to accept his apology.

One user wrote, "Ranveer Allahbadia knew exactly what he was saying—it was a scripted skit copied from an English show. His apology isn't genuine because it wasn't a mistake!"

About India's Got Latent and International show

The International show is known for its edgy humour and features Walsh alongside co-founders Akila, Andrew, Abby, and Alan. Meanwhile, India's Got Latent is a talent-based reality show where celebrity judges rate contestants based on their performances. The show's unique twist requires contestants to predict their own scores to win.

Ranveer apologised after facing criticism

After facing immense backlash and multiple FIRs, Ranveer issued a public apology on Monday. Taking to social media, he said, "My comment was not just inappropriate—it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm just here to say sorry."

He continued, "Many of you have asked if this is how I want to use my platform. Obviously, this is not how I want to use my platform. I won't provide any context, justification, or reasoning for what happened. I take full responsibility. It was a lapse in judgment on my part, and it wasn't cool."

He added, "Family is the last thing I would ever disrespect. This experience has taught me to use my platform more responsibly. I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections, and all I can say is sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being."

Status of the Episode

In response to the controversy, YouTube has removed the India's Got Latent episode featuring Ranveer's remarks. According to an NDTV report, YouTube took down the video after receiving a notice from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Priyank Kanoongo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), also advocated for its removal.

However, the clip of Ranveer's controversial remark about "watching parents have sex" has gone viral and continues to be widely shared across social media platforms.