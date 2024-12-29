Urfi Javed has shared long post on social media after reports of her walking out midway during latest episode of India's Got Latent surfaced. The fashion influencer has now said she was okay with being made fun of but not okay with being s**t-shamed and abused.

Urfi, however, absolved Samay Raina and said that he wasn't at fault at all. She added that not only was he nice to her but is also her friend. Javed questioned how its considered cool to just abuse someone for views. She recalled how the contestant abused her in front of a hall packed with people.

Urfi narrates the incident

"I think I missed the memo, nowadays people think it's cool to abuse someone or just s**t shame someone for some views. I'm sorry but I'm not ok with anyone abusing me, slut shaming me for my body counts (which they don't know but they just assumed it must be high). All this for what? For 2 mins of fame? The guy who abused me wasn't even joking, he got legit mad at me when I asked him why he was faking being handicapped! He just abused me on the stage in front of so many people," she wrote in a social media post.

The former Bigg Boss star further spoke about being compared to Mia Khalifa by another contestant. She expressed her shock over how everyone sitting in the audience considered it cool.

"The next one was just trying to be cool, slut shaming me comparing me to Mia Khalifa expressing his displeasure over my high body count. I was disgusted. I should've said something to these men but I didn't cause the place I was at, everyone thought this was cool. No, it's not. It's not cool," she added.

Further talking about Samay Raina, Urfi said that he and the team were trying to console her ever since the incident happened.