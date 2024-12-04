Urfi Javed is once again in news. And this time its not for her bold sartorial choices but for getting her chin fillers dissolved. Urfi took to social media to share the news of getting her chin fillers dissolved and embracing her new self. Javed revealed that she got them removed after 7-8 years. The former Bigg Boss contestant also shared "before" and "after" pictures.

In the first picture that she shared, Urfi wrote, "So I decided to dissolve all my chin fillers! This is a before!" In another picture, her chin looked different as she got the fillers dissolved. "After! No chin fillers! I'm not used to seeing my face like this. I've had chin fillers for 8-9 years now," she added. Urfi often undergoes cosmetic procedures and has never had any qualms about sharing them with the world.

Urfi had once revealed about getting lip fillers too. She mentioned how she started getting lip fillers sinc she was 18 and despite not having much money, she wanted to change the look of her thin lips. She added that once it didn't turn out the way she wanted it to and then had to get it dissolved. Urfi mentioned how getting fillers dissolved is an even more painful process.

Urfi on her lip filler journey

"I've been getting lip fillers from the age of 18, I didn't have that much money back then but I always felt my lips were too thin and I wanted bigger fuller lips. I went to dermat deni we're ready to do it for less and these were the results at times! I had to get them dissolved and mind it it's the most painful thing ever !!" she wrote in a social media post.

"I'm not telling people to not get them but In fact what I'm trying to say is just be careful while getting fillers or botox. I still very much have lip fillers just that I know what suits my face and I know now less is more. If you have some insecurities about your face or body instead of hating yourself or your face it's just better to opt for fillers or surgeries but but but from a very good doctor only," she concluded.