After months of denying any family relationship with Javed Akhtar, Urfi Javed has finally called him her "grandfather". The social media sensation bumped into the celebrated lyricist and shared a cheeky note. Javed and Urfi were seen smiling for the photograph. The former Bigg Boss contestant also called him a "legend" in a note.

Urfi's cheeky social media post

Let's take a look at what Urfi had to say. "Finally met my grandfather today. Also, he is a legend, right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies but he didn't refuse anyone, chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I'm in awe." Urfi has often dismissed the rumours of being linked to Javed Akhtar or the Akhtar family in any way.

The diva had once even worn a t-shirt that read, "Not Javed Akhtar's Granddaughter". Shabana Azmi had also reacted to the claims and written on social media, "Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way." Talking about from where the rumours of the two being family started, Urfi had revealed that it was done to bring his name down.

Urfi on family connection with Javed Akhtar

"People have cooked up stories just because my entire name is Urfi Javed. But he was never associated with me in any way. All this is just done to troll him and put his name down by associating my outfit controversy with him. But how is that even relevant? Even if his own granddaughter wears anything of her choice what's wrong with that? Why is he being held responsible for that?," she told ETimes.