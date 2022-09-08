Love her or hate her, you just can't ignore her. That's Urfi Javed for you. The former Bigg Boss contestant has become the talk-of-the-town with her eccentric fashion statements. While many a times her outfits leave us impressed, on others, it just raises many eyebrows. Let's take a look at some of the raciest outfits wore by Urfi Javed in the recent times.

Urfi Javed stunned everyone with this one and how! For one of her photo shoots, Urfi chose to go with just chandi work to cover herself up. Yes, as you can see, the diva went topless and covered her modesty in silver leaf sheets. Sharing the picture, Urfi wrote, "Illuminating Used chaandi ka warq for this."

In another one of her fashion statements that made her grab the spotlight, Urfi went with this. The diva oozed oomph and glamour in this sparkly outfit. "Sparkle, glitter and the beauty of the galaxy of dancing stars are the inspiration for my unique outfit. I reach for the stars and always hope to shine on! My outfit does just that!," she wrote.

Urfi left everyone speechless with this bold and daring attire a few weeks back. One to always make her own fashion rules, Javed turned heads with this racy outfit of hers. The fashionista completed the look with a sleek pony and that olive nose ring of hers.

Urfi gave us major mermaid vibes in her mint dressing. The young model chose to bare it all in a mint coloured, fishnet patter outfit. She completed the look with gajra in her hair, a heavy necklace, an elaborate nose ring and skin coloured underwear. She covered her modesty with her own hands. Though the picture received a lot of slamming and trolling, it did emerge as a talking point for weeks.

Another fashion outing of hers that grabbed the limelight was this black dress. The transparent dress left little to the imagination and remained one of her most sensual outfits of all times. Urfi has often said that she dresses up just for herself, to make herself feel good and pretty. She has also maintained that if people get provoked by looking at her dress, then its their fault and not hers.