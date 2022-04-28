Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know who Urfi Javed is. Known for her eclectic fashion choices and sometimes breaking and making fashion trends; Urfi has a massive fan following. Urfi became quite popular after she appeared on Bigg Boss 15. Even though her stint in the house wasn't that long, she did manage to capture hearts.

When Urfi's picture landed on porn site

Now, in a new interaction with RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao, on their YouTube channel, Couple of Things, Urfi has revealed how her picture once landed on a porn site. She revealed that instead of supporting her, the whole family and neighborhood blamed her for it. Urfi has often spoken about how she has cut ties with her family and is all by herself in the city.

The backlash

"I was 15-years-old and living in Lucknow when I wore an off-shoulder top. We didn't have such things in Lucknow at the time, so I sliced (a T-shirt) and fashioned it myself. I published the photo on Facebook, and it was shared on a porn site," she said.

Javed further added, "It was nothing more than a tube top," she said adding, "Numerous people slut shamed me. The entire city, the entire neighborhood, and my immediate family were all in agreement. What were you wearing? It is entirely your fault. Ek toh ladki ho ke tumne ye pehna. And then you had the audacity to post it on Facebook."