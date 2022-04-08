Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular fashionistas in the industry. Be it traditional attire or western couture, Kapoor knows how to flaunt those curves. And while many times she gets lauded for her bold and daring outfits, the netizens were not too impressed this time. Janhvi wore a gorgeous jumpsuit that highlighted her curves for a dinner outing with Ananya Panday.

Social media reacts

People were quick to comment that she was trying to copy "Kim Kardashian". "Is this tasteful? Why is everyone only after Urfi Javed then?" asked one user. "Has she got no idea about what she wearing and how it looks on her?" questioned another. "It seems she is copying Kim Kardashian and Urfi Javed both," opined a netizen. "This is not hot, just vulgar," said another netizen.

However, there were many who jumped into her rescue. "Only she could have pulled it off," said one user. "The new age princess has arrived," wrote another. "Can't take my eyes off her," commented another netizen. "Too good to be true," opined another one.

When Janhvi spoke up on trolling

Janhvi often gets trolled over gym outfits too. In one of the chat shows, Katrina Kaif had said that Janhvi's shorts were too short. "People tell me that they have seen all my gym looks. I want to tell them that's not the only thing I do. You need to take it with a pinch of salt. I find it extremely flattering. It's attention. If some people have a problem with my gym shorts and how I am looking, that's okay because that's not my job, that's a consequence of my job," Janhvi had replied at an event.