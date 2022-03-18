Karan Johar is known for his star-studded, glitzy Bollywood parties, just like his films. And for Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday, the party was on Karan. The starry night saw the who's who of Bollywood under one roof.

It has been reported that Karan has been planning the event quite carefully and even sent out specially curated invite and hampers for the guest. Well, looking at the pics we can easily term it at the biggets bollywood reunion post-pandemic era. Lets have a look at the images:

Post the court fiasco, Aryan Khan is everywhere--from parties to cricketing event. Dressed in a black suit, the Khan scion arrived with mother Gauri Khan. SRK, who is busy shooting for Pathaan with co-star Deepika in Spain, skipped the event.

A stunner if there ever was one!#KatrinaKaif arrives at #ApoorvaMehta’s grand birthday bash. pic.twitter.com/kJW6JSVleN — Filmfare (@filmfare) March 17, 2022

katrina kaif and vicky kaushal were spotted arriving at apoorva mehta's bash hosted by karan johar ?? #katrinakaif #vickykaushal #vickat pic.twitter.com/aqeKlXME3N — ᵒᶻᶻʸ (@kardemommeee) March 17, 2022

Lovebidrs Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived together in style. The newly married couple also diaplayed their PDA for the papparazzis.

Alia Bhatt arrived in a mini, floral dress sans beau Rabir Kapoor, who is a regular miss at the Kjo parties.

Hey there, handsome!#SidharthMalhotra has his model face on at #ApoorvaMehta’s birthday bash. pic.twitter.com/40LwG10dd5 — Kodiyil Oruvan Gokul (@GMGokulOfficial) March 18, 2022

The party also saw the reunion of Student of the Year stars --Alia, Sidarth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

#KaranJohar holds BFF #Kajol's phone as she poses for paps at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash - Watch



Read HERE| https://t.co/GmNNBUPZtq pic.twitter.com/Ro8YoHIDs8 — DNA (@dna) March 18, 2022

Karan also plated a kiss on good friend Kajol at the party.

Team Liger becomes a special attraction at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash https://t.co/Uy3POMmoeF pic.twitter.com/j8HO7YN5B9 — Tollywood Reporter (@TeluguReporter) March 18, 2022

Telugu actors Vijay Devarakonda and Charmi Kaur were also spotted.

Rumoured couple Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter upped the glamour quotient.

And Jhanvi Kapoor too.

The Bachchan ladies (Shweta Bachchan with daughter Navya) arrived with filmmaker Zoya Akthar.

Rakul Preeth Singh arrived with boyfriend Jacky Bhagnani.

#MadhuriDixit and Dr Shriram Nene make a stunning appearance at #ApoorvaMehta’s birthday bash. pic.twitter.com/oL6seoWEIy — Filmfare (@filmfare) March 17, 2022

As always Madhuri graced the party with her husband.