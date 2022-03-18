Has Karan Johar failed terribly as Salman Khans replacement Close
Has Karan Johar failed terribly as Salman Khan's replacement

Karan Johar is known for his star-studded, glitzy Bollywood parties, just like his films. And for Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday, the party was on Karan. The starry night saw the who's who of Bollywood under one roof.

It has been reported that Karan has been planning the event quite carefully and even sent out specially curated invite and hampers for the guest. Well, looking at the pics we can easily term it at the biggets bollywood reunion post-pandemic era. Lets have a look at the images:

Post the court fiasco, Aryan Khan is everywhere--from parties to cricketing event. Dressed in a black suit, the Khan scion arrived with mother Gauri Khan. SRK, who is busy shooting for Pathaan with co-star Deepika in Spain, skipped the event.

Lovebidrs Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived together in style. The newly married couple also diaplayed their PDA for the papparazzis.

Alia Bhatt arrived in a mini, floral dress sans beau Rabir Kapoor, who is a regular miss at the Kjo parties.

The party also saw the reunion of Student of the Year stars --Alia, Sidarth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Karan also plated a kiss on good friend Kajol at the party.

Telugu actors Vijay Devarakonda and Charmi Kaur were also spotted.

Rumoured couple Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter upped the glamour quotient.

And Jhanvi Kapoor too.

The Bachchan ladies (Shweta Bachchan with daughter Navya) arrived with filmmaker Zoya Akthar.

Rakul Preeth Singh arrived with boyfriend Jacky Bhagnani.

As always Madhuri graced the party with her husband.

