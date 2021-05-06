Janhvi Kapoor is not only one of the most terrific actors from the current lot but also quite humble. From sharing a warm camaraderie with her staff and team to inviting them over to her own events, the actress has often seen bonding with them.

Janhvi recently shared pictures from a photoshoot with a considerate message on them. Since celebs have been facing flak for their "privileged" trips to exotic locales and being insensitive towards the common people's battle with the pandemic, Kapoor shared a disclaimer with the pictures.

Janhvi shared pictures from her old photoshoot for a magazine cover which showed her in a bridal look. While sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, "In these trying times, I know it's important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that. This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible. I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always."

The magazine cover had Janhvi looking like a modern-day princess bride. And all her pictures reminded us every bit of Sridevi. Needless to say, the pictures soon went viral.

In another Instagram post, the actress revealed how she was waiting to get vaccinated. Sharing a couple of pictures of her, she wrote, "Waiting for 1st May like Please register to get vaccinated link in bio!!" Fans and followers applauded her gesture.

Janhvi might be just three films old but the actress has already emerged as one of the most sought-after actresses. From magnum opus Takht to the most anticipated Dostana 2, the actress has some of the biggest projects in her kitty. Janhvi would next be seen in Good Luck Jerry.