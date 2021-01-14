Earlier this week, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor started shooting for her film Good Luck Jerry at Bassi Pathana in Punjab. Sharing her look from the sets Jahnvi posted a cutesy picture on Instagram. In the pic shared by her, she is wearing a simple salwar kameez, acing her Punjabi kudi avatar.

Everything was fine until a group of farmers barged on the sets and surrounded the crew and started shouting slogans against the cast.

Famers demanded the actor to make a public statement on the ongoing Farmers' Protests.

The cast and crew of Good Luck Jerry started the week by shooting for a crucial scene of their film in Punjab. However, on Saturday, January 11, a group of farmers surrounded the crew and started shouting slogans against them.

They had told the crew, and the director that Bollywood actors have neither said anything supporting farmers' protest nor made any comment. When the film director assured them that Janhvi Kapoor would comment on the protest, they went back. The shoot is going on," a local police officer, Balwinder Singh, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

A day later, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to show her support

On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor issued a statement on Instagram supporting farmers. "Farmers are at the heart of our country. I recognize and value the role that they play in feeding our nation. I hope a resolution is reached soon that benefits the farmers (sic)".

Social media users who have an opinion on every topic, whether national or international reacted to the news of Janhvi's film shoot halted by farmers.

Scroll down to read how netizens reacted

Bilkul. Jhaanvi Kapoor’s opinion on farm bill is super crucial. Ubharti hui kisaan neta jo hai ? — orion (@benice2021_) January 13, 2021

Sahi hai... Agriculture expert se unki rai leni important hai. — Priyanka Jayasingh (@PriyankaJayas12) January 13, 2021

About the film Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for filmmaker Aanand L Rai's "Good Luck Jerry". The film is directed by Sidharth Sengupta, known for films like "Raanjhanaa" and the "Tanu Weds Manu" series. The film stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.