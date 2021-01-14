New parents Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl to their abode on Monday. The power couple embraced parenthood with open arms and started a new journey together. Everyone is overjoyed upon hearing the news of Viruksha's daughter, and the world is waited to see the glimpse of the newborn baby. However, Virat and Anushka have appealed to the paparazzi not to click or post any content about their daughter.

Bollywood and paparazzi's go hand in hand

As we all know, paparazzi have tirelessly treated the ardent fans of celebs with candid pictures of their celebrities. Be it scorching heat, rains, winter or even the pandemic, photographers have always done their work diligently. These days we also spot actors indulging in pap talks. Be it Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and even Baby Tim waves and greets the paps.

Undoubtedly paparazzi's have been the one-stop source of information and entertainment.

On Wednesday, new parents Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's sent out gift hampers to the paparazzi in Mumbai city with a personalised note requesting them not to click photos of their baby girl.

Virat and Anushka urged the paps to refrain from taking or carrying any content that has their child.

Thanking the paps Viruksha's note read on the gift hamper read as, "Hi, Thank you for all the love you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child, and we need your help and support."

The couple added, "While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same."

From Rani to Raveena and now Viruksha times when paparazzi have complied with actors requests and didn't click their baby pics

Raveena Tandon empathises with Virat Anuksha's sentiments, thanked paparazzi's

Seeing the post, actor Raveena Tandon empathised with Virat and Anushka's sentiments and replied to the photographer's post saying:

"Totally agree with that sentiment and kudos to all our photographers for always respecting people's wishes. You guys would always keep my request too when I didn't want you all to click my children's pics when they were younger, and I take this opportunity to thank you for being kind enough (sic)".

On an earnest request made by Rani paps never clicked pics of her daughter Adira

The paps have refrained clicking pictures of Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira in the past.

In a video shared by a photographer on his Instagram account, Rani was once heard saying, "Achcha, Ek minute stop karna, baby ka photo mat lena." The paparazzi willingly complied with her request.

Last year, on a television show, Rani expressed her reservations about Adira being in the public eye. She said:

I want Adira to grow up normally. (Otherwise) you get unwanted and undeserved attention without having achieved anything in life. I want Adira to be treated like any other child in school. Aditya and I don't want her to be photographed constantly.

Aditya prefers to keep Adira away from the spotlight. Talking about her husband, Rani said, "It's not as if he is paranoid about the cameras. He doesn't want to be photographed."

Actors congratulate Virat and Anushka on turning parents

From Priyanka Chopra to Madhuri Dixit, Aftab Shivdasani, Angad Bedi and many more actors were ecstatic learning the arrival of Anushka newborn baby; Recently newlywed Gauahar Khan too congratulated the couple for becoming parents to a baby girl.

At a recent event, a reporter informed Gauahar about Virushka's newborn baby. Hearing this wonderful piece of news, her instant elated reaction is doing rounds on the internet.

While congratulating the couple, Gauahar said, "Virat and Anushka are my favourite couple. Bahaut he genuine Pyar dikhta hai un dono mei. (Their genuine love for each other is visible) Congratulations to them. And, I think unki baby bhoth he khoobsurat hogi. (Their baby must be very beautiful)"

For the unversed, Anushka gave birth to a baby girl at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital

Through a social media post, Virat shared the happy news with his fans. "We are thrilled to share with you that we've been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy, and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat (sic)," he posted on Instagram.

Virat and Anushka are yet to name their daughter.