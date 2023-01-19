It is not possible to ignore Urfi Javed and her social media posts. After receiving flak for her bold and racy photos, the former Bigg Boss contestant is now facing flak for her post on suicide. Many on social media have called it "insensitive" and a "new low" for the actress. This is what Urfi tweeted.

Javed took to social media and wrote, "Life is too short to commit suicide Be patient you will die." This has not gone down well with her fans and followers. Many netizens have now flocked her post to slam her for the insensitive tweet.

Be patient you will die — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 17, 2023

"Life is short But why is the dress getting shorter," asked one user. "Ppl will commit suicide after reading you enlightening thoughts. #SuchPeopleExist," another one wrote. "Yes, Allah ko pehchano you will also die one day and all have to stand in front of Allah and answer what we did in the world. Think about it," a social media user wrote. "Well I my friend committed suicide yesterday after knowing that a person like you Exists in this world," another social media user wrote.

"This is insensitive of her," wrote one netizen. "This is insensitive even after what we have come to expect of her," another netizen wrote. "But life is long enough to realise that What you wear is a nonsense," one more netizen commented.

This comes barely a few days after Urfi Javed shared a picture with veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. She revealed that she was in awe of the great man and an admirer.