After Ranveer Singh, Urfi Javed seems to have found a fan in Honey Singh. Rapper Honey Singh praised Urfi in a recent interaction. He also called her a brave kid. Not just this, he also advised people to be as fearless as her. Honey Singh has been in news for confirming his relationship with Tina Thadani.

Honey Singh praises Urfi

Talking about Urfi, the Love Dose singer said, "I really liked that kid. She is very bold and brave. Jo apni zindagi apne tareeke se jeena chahti hai (She knows how to live her life on her own terms). I think all the girls of our country should learn something from her. Do whatever that comes in your heart without any hesitation, without being scared of anyone irrespectively of where you come from and which religion, caste or home you belong to."

He went on to tell Filmibeat, "Apni family main kuch bora na aaye woh sab na kijiye lekin jo mann main aaye wo kijiye dil thok ke bina dare kisise (Don't do anything to bring bad name to the family but do whatever your heart says without any fear)."

Honey Singh, Urfi to collaborate?

Honey Singh also said that if he feels any song requires someone like Urfi, he would definitely bring her onboard. In other news, Urfi shared a picture with lyricist Javed Akhtar today and called him a legend. She revealed that she was in awe of him and shared a cheeky post too.