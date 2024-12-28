Months after Kusha Kapila slammed Samay Raina for his 'dehumanising' jokes on her, the comedian has revealed that the 'friendship' is damaged. Samay was accused of going overboard with his roasts on the Thank You For Coming actress during Pretty Good Roast show. From her failed marriage, eyebrows, to sex life and private parts; the India's Got Latent star had left jaws dropped with his punches.

Samay Raina on friendship with Kusha

Kusha had later taken to social media to slam Raina and called his jokes 'dehumanising'. Now, in a latest AMA, Samay was asked several questions and one was about his friendship with Kusha now. "Who's your fav comedian? And how do you try to stay out of controversies? How's your friendship with Kusha now?" a user asked.

"I don't have a favourite comedian; I have favourite jokes. I love and learn from so many comics that the list won't stop if I start writing it down. I don't chase controversies; I just be myself and something or the other happens. Learning to deal with it smoothly," Raina said about the first part of the question.

Responding to the second part of the question, IGL host said that the friendship is not the same but he would always root for her success. He also hoped that the two can laugh about the whole row someday.

"Friendship with Kusha is not the same, we rarely talk but I spoke to her recently and it was great! I am fond of her regardless. I hope someday she and I can laugh about everything openly but that day has time. Always rooting for her success," Samay added.

Kusha, on her part, had clarified that many felt she stayed quiet because of the money she was paid but added that she did the show for free as a gesture towards a friend.

"While I endured some of the really raspy jokes in front of a live audience and technicians, I absolutely was not okay for it to play for millions of people since some jokes straight up dehumanised me. It was shockingly unkind," the Sukhi actress had said.