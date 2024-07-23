Days after saying she would have to process the nasty jokes cracked on her by Samay Rana during a roast, Kusha Kapila has finally broken her silence. Kusha, who joined as a guest and accepted to be roasted on Pretty Good Roast show had no idea about the below-the-belt digs waiting for her. Samay Raina made some pretty crass and vulgar jokes on the actress, her physique, and her divorce with Zorawar Ahluwalia.

Kusha on accusations of being paid

Kusha has now said that many people on social media accused of her being paid a huge fat sum to have kept quiet and endured the humiliation. Kusha revealed that she came as a guest on the show to be roasted as a friendly favour and there was no money involved. She also added that even though she went through it all with a smile, she wasn't ready for it to be seen by millions of viewers.

"This has been a huge learning for me too since over the course of last six months during negotiations, I have been told that I deserve these jokes and that as a divorced woman, I should have seen this coming. Maybe I should have and maybe silence on this topic is seen as cowardice but it's mostly choosing peace over endless discourse that will likely villainise women," Kusha said.

To never attend another roast show

The Thank You For Coming actress further said, "While I endured some of the really raspy jokes in front of a live audience and technicians, I absolutely was not okay for it to play for millions of people since some jokes straight up dehumanised me. It was shockingly unkind."

Kusha, who has worked in films like Selfiee, Sukhee, Plan A Plan B and more said that from now on she would not be a part of a roast until and unless she is made aware of the content beforehand. She also added that her previous two roasts were excellent and that's why she didn't think twice before sitting down for this one.