Kusha Kapila has dominated the social media space and how! From her glamorous avatar, dramatic transformation, film roles to comic videos; the social media influencer is all over the place. It has barely been a year since Kusha announced separation from her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia but the new actress has already been linked with many men from the industry.

Kusha's alleged link ups

A few months after her separation from husband, Kusha was rumoured to be dating Arjun Kapoor. It was said that the two were trying to keep it low and private. However, soon, the rumours turned out to be baselss as Arjun was very much committed to Malaika Arora. And now, the latest we hear is that Kapila has something brewing with comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.

Anubhav has also been trying to make a place for himself in the industry and is just 2-3 films old. However, the stand up comic enjoys tremendous fan following on social media. Now, rumour has it that Kusha and Anubhav might be more than "just friends". However, there is no official confirmation or the picture of the two together.

Official announcement of separation

Kusha and Zorawar had shocked the world by announcing their decision to separate. "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any means but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore," the two had shared.

Later, Kusha had revealed that she was being bullied into sharing her separation news with the world. However, she didn't deter and announced it only when she thought that the time was right.