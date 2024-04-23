Kusha Kapila has emerged as the biggest internet sensation in the last few years. The diva has impressed her followers with some of her work in Bollywood and is onto setting new milestones with the projects lined up in her kitty. Kusha recently attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert and shared pictures and videos from the do.

Social media divided

Netizens were shocked to see Kusha's drastic weight loss and flooded the comment section to say the same. "Have you stopped eating and drinking altogether?" asked a user. "Kusha you are looking sick and pale," another user commented. "You haven't arrived until you have the collarbones is it?" asked another user. "What is she eating or not eating?" another comment read.

However, there were many who couldn't get over Kusha's weight loss and beauty. "Too much hotness," wrote a user. "Look at you fire emoji," another user commented. "Kusha is looking like teenager," a person opined. "Khusha melting down day by day," another person commented. "kusha is reverse ageing," read another one of the comments.

Kusha on sharing her divorce news

Kusha Kapila was married to Zorawar Ahluwalia in 2017 but the duo called it quits in 2023. Kusha had revealed that their divorce was mutual and there was no ill will between the two. The Thank You For Coming actress later revealed that she was bullied into making her divorce news public.

"I was honestly bullied into sharing my personal news. This is the first time I'm sharing that. I was 100% bullied into sharing it. But I'm glad I shared it on my own terms. I did not want anyone else sharing information about my life with the world, without consulting with me first. You have to put on blinders," she said in an interview.