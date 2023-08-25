A few days after rumours of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora parting ways made headlines, a new speculation has spread like wildfire. Rumours of Arjun Kapoor now dating Kusha Kapila have taken over social media. It has been just a few months since Kusha parted ways with her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia.

Arjun - Kusha something brewing?

A Reddit thread claimed that Arjun and Malaika have indeed broken up and there might be something brewing between him and Kusha Kapila. Now, Kusha seems to have reacted to the rumours in her own humorous way.

Kusha reacts

"Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek formal introduction karwana padega. (Every day reading such nonsense things about me makes me want to introduce myself formally to myself) Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit," the influencer wrote on Instagram.

Arjun's solo trip spark break up rumours

Arjun Kapoor spent his Independence Day long weekend away relaxing and rejuvenating. The Ishaqzaade actor took a solo trip after a long time and wrote, "Life is short, make your weekends long." As soon as he dropped the pictures, netizens were quick to speculate if he and Malaika have parted ways. This comes barely a few months after Malaika had revealed that the two had indeed spoken about marriage.

"I don't want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it," Arora had said in an interview.