Malaika Arora never fails to set the internet ablaze with her drop-dead gorgeous looks. Not only does she grabs headlines for her sartorial choice, especially her gym and airport look. Being paparazzi's favourite her every out in and around the bay is shared on photogs pages,

Recently, Malaika let her hair down and partied hard with her girl gang and close buddies. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, and Amrita Arora among others. Kareena and Malaika took to their Instagram stories and shared inside pictures from the intimate house party.

Malaika Arora Khan gave a sizzling dance performance at the birthday party

After the dazzling party, a video of Malaika surfaced online which showed the dancing diva dancing her heart out.

Malaika looked stunning as she danced to her super hit item songs in a shining golden bralette and lehenga. She danced to her songs Munni Badnaam Hui, and Fevicol se among others.

It was Delhi's influencers Rikka Juneja and Charan Juneja's grand birthday bash. And besides Malaika, Sonam Bajwa, singer, Guru Randhawa, and many other A-listed personalities were present at the grand birthday bash hosted at Adot Club Xs Gurugram.

As soon as Malaika's video went viral, netizens slammed the actor for dancing to weird songs that too at a birthday party.

Take a look at the reactions

A user, "They are willing to perform & even serve food to your guests if you pay them handsomely.. pathetic.."

Another user mentioned, "I mean what song she has opted to dance on a bday party.. this is weird!! N why does she need to?? Flying to Delhi to dance for a bday party?? I m shocked."

Have Malaika and Arjun called it quits?

Recently, reports of Malaika and beau Arjun Kapoor's break-up surfaced online after the latter went on a solo trip and posted a few pictures. The buzz started when Malaika was recently seen attending AP Dhillion's party with her son Arhaan Khan.