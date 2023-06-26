Social media influencer and Youtuber, Kusha Kapila has announced separation from husband, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. The duo took to their individual social media accounts to break the news. Zorawar and Kusha had tied the knot after dating for a few years in 2017. The news of their separation has shocked their fans and followers. The two have disabled comments on their separation announcement post.

Separation announcement

"Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any means but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore."

"A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other. We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each other's cheerleaders and pillars of support."

Kusha was seen in Masaba Masaba 2, Plan A Plan B, Selfiee and Case Toh Banta Hai among others. She also made her Cannes debut this year.