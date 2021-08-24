Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's alleged relationship have been in the news for quite some time now. While the rumoured couple has kept mum about their affair, the rumours have only become stronger than ever. The duo has been spotted together on various occasions and their chemistry has grabbed eyeballs.

Recently, it was reported that the Bollywood couple secretly got engaged to each other in an intimate Roka ceremony, however, later the reports were debunked by Vicky's family as well as both their teams. Vicky Kaushal's father Shyam Kaushal had rubbished all the reports of his son being engaged to Katrina Kaif. He had confirmed to Filmibeat that "it's not true."

Now, reports suggest that these false reports led to a heated argument between Vicky and Katrina and a verbal fight reportedly took place before Katrina headed to Russia on a two-month-long schedule to shoot 'Tiger 3'.

Whose team is responsible for engagement rumours?

According to Bollywood Life, a source close to both the stars has revealed that the couple was quite agitated and upset with their engagement rumours gaining so much attention. The source in the know further stated that both the actors were clueless as to how a story like this made it to the media.

The argument took place over a discussion about whose team was responsible for the same. As both the actors have some amazing upcoming projects lined up, they want their work to be the focus and nothing else should take away the attention.

Is Katrina possessive about the relationship?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's secret affair became a talking point after Sonam Kapoor's brother actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor revealed that the duo is indeed in a relationship. In a Zoom chat show, when he was asked if there is any industry relationship rumour that he feels is true. Replying to it, Kapoor said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true." He further asked if he would be in trouble for divulging the details.

Following that, there were rumours that Katrina Kaif was extremely upset with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for making unnecessary comments about her personal life. A close friend of the actress told Spotboye, "He (Harshvardhan Kapoor) had no business discussing her love life on a chat show. She barely knows him. And even if she did know him well, he should have asked her before going public with her personal life."

On the work front

The close friend further revealed that Katrina is quite cautious about her current relationship. "She has been badly hurt in her earlier relationship (with Ranbir Kapoor). She wants to keep this (her current relationship) as quiet as possible." Earlier, there were reports that Katrina Kaif is not comfortable with Vicky Kaushal indulging in any steamy scenes.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the Akshay Kumar-led upcoming Rohit Shetty film 'Sooryavanshi', the Alia Bhatt-Priyanka Chopra Jonas co-starrer 'Jee Lee Zaraa' and 'Phone Bhoot'. While, Vicky Kaushal has several films in the pipeline, including 'Sardar Udham Singh', 'Sam Bahadur', 'Mr Lele', 'The Great Indian Family' and 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'.