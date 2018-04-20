Let's face it – there's no easy way around weight loss. And for those struggling to juggle their time between work, family and the gym, even going on a restrictive diet isn't the most feasible option. But what if there was another way to ensure that you were shedding those stubborn pounds without having to spend hours at the gym or pretty much sob over every diet meal you have to eat?

Sounds miraculous, right? Turns out it's totally possible. At the end of the day, looking your best is also about feeling your best; so try out these five simple hacks to lose weight effectively without dieting or hitting the gym religiously!

Stay in high spirits:

It almost sounds like mumbo jumbo, but it has been scientifically proven that people in high spirits are more prone to make nutritional food choices than those feeling constantly low. This is explained by the fact that in a good mood, we tend to make positive choices that are good for us in the long run.

Eat slowly:

The psychological explanation behind nutrition experts advising against hogging your food down is that eating slowly gives the brain the message that you're full. And that's something which proves beneficial for weight loss.

Opt for fuller foods:

They curb the food cravings and their protein and fiber content keep you feeling fuller for longer. Even tiny proportions of foods like fruits, nuts and muesli – which are all low fat foods – can help you stay off the need for snacking at odd intervals.

Document your food:

No matter what you're eating, noting it down in a food journal can serve as the best alarm when it comes to what you're filling yourself up with. It can not only help you keep a track of if and when you're going overboard, but also let you know if you're slacking and falling into an unhealthy patterns.

Adequate sleep:

Sleep and weight loss have a co-dependent relationship where one benefits the other. Studies have proven that a good sleep can keep your waistline in check, and let's not forget that the satisfaction you feel from knowing that you're progressing towards your goal just gives you that mental peace, which helps you sleep better at night.