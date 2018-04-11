One of the primary elements of weight loss is controlling the incessant desire to eat. But in case you've been wondering why you feel hungry constantly and can't seem to stop eating, the answer to that could be that you're not eating the right kind of food that comes with fewer calories, yet can keep you fuller for longer amounts of time.

And a little-known fact is that eating the right kind of protein can actually offer you that, revealed nutritionist Liam Mahoney to Express.co.uk.

"Protein is a staple of any healthy diet, with numerous studies showing that protein is the most filling and metabolism boosting of all the macronutrients," Mahoney shared with the outlet. "To curb hunger cravings it is important to try and consume protein at every meal, and even as a snack."

But the trick is to figure out exactly which protein food item to eat, in order to maintain your fitness regime and curb the overeating.

Speaking to the outlet, Liam recommended: "Lean meats, lentils, eggs, and oats to up your protein intake at meal times." Apart from that, what you should keep in mind is that protein-based snacks are an excellent help in this scenario as they help supplement the intake.

"Snack-wise, I recommend carrying a protein bar with you to make sure you're not tempted by unhealthy, un-filling options which could only leave you feeling hungrier, and as a result, overeating," shared Mahoney.

Another simple trick to keep you from feeling hungry all day is drinking enough water. Mahoney said: "Water intake is incredibly important for your overall health, but it can also help to make you feel full. The body finds it difficult to tell the difference between hunger and thirst, meaning that often when you feel hungry, a glass of water could do the trick."

Water-based foods are a go-to source of fluids too. "Aim to drink around 2-3 liters of water each day, and also try to incorporate water-based foods into your diets such as broccoli, asparagus, or celery, as these too can help to control hunger pangs," he added.

At the same time, refusing to buy unhealthy foods and stacking away the same in lesser accessible areas of the kitchen can also impact your weight loss process positively, shared Karen Beck with Women's Health.

This can be achieved by putting healthy food on eye level shelves and putting the other junk items, and relatively unhealthier stuff elsewhere so it's not constantly in sight – something that will help you eat healthier.

A research by Cornell University, US stated that this trick could help one lose up to 30 pounds. The study revealed that people, who kept unhealthy food on their kitchen counter, weighed about 27 pounds heavier.

Another food item that particularly helps dieters is fiber. It has been revealed by experts that the harder a fiber is for the body to break down the more beneficial it is in terms of filling up people on a diet, and also reducing the number of calories they eat.

So stack up on your proteins and black beans, broccoli, whole grain rice, whole grain cereal, peas and brussel sprouts to make the most of your diet plans on your journey towards weight loss.