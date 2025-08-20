Swara Bhasker doesn't hesitate in calling a spade a spade. From her political leanings and opinions on gender bias to patriarchy, the 'Raanjhanaa' actress never minces her words. So it didn't come as a surprise when she recently said in an interview that everyone is "bisexual" if left to themselves. She also confessed to having a major crush on Akhilesh Yadav's wife, Dimple Yadav.

Everyone is bisexual

Swara and Fahad Ahmed were sitting together for an interview when she spoke about sexuality. The 'Anarkali of Aarah' actress said that if left to oneself, everyone is a "bisexual". She also added that heterosexuality has been forced on one and all to carry forward the human race.

"If you leave people to themselves, they are all bisexual, but heterosexuality is an ideology that has been put in us for thousands of years," she told Screen. "Because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm," she added.

Crush on Dimple Yadav

Not just this, she also added in the interview that she has a major crush Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, the National President of the Samajwadi Party.

Gets trolled

"I don't know why you guys even post her videos. Stop making her famous. She's not," read a comment. "Her husband must have a crush on Kanhaiya Kumar," read another comment.

"Ooooo I'm hearing this statement of us been born bisexuals after a good span of over two decades. Being a student of literature and attending various seminars, this used to be the most popular statement we were fed back then. My god this woman is stuck in time," a social media user commented.

"What is she onto?" asked another social media user.

"If I understand her correctly she's saying that we're essentially not designed to eat food but we eat because it will help us perpetually survive!" a person opined.

"Her husband realized what she really is talking about and his body language changed. He is like- She is just destroying my political career," one more person commented.

On the work front, Swara has been away from films and adds that she wants to spend quality time with her daughter. She is currently seen in reality show – Pati, Patni Aur Panga along with her husband. The show is hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui.