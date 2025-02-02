Women have always been catastrophised for their body, they have received tremendous hate for their body types and have also had to face harsh comments. The fact that women have to undergo constant scrutiny is a complaint that has come from multiple women who are in the public eye. Over the years, actresses have opened up about being severely trolled for either gaining or even shedding weight, many have even been targeted for having a changed body type post-pregnancy. Swara Bhasker recently opened up about the same.

In an interview with BBC News India, Swara discussed her experience with body shaming after her daughter was born. She said, "Women in the glamour industry are never truly left alone. There's always some level of judgment—whether it's about their life choices, career, or even how they navigate motherhood."

The actor took a minute to recall how Aishwarya Rai too had to undergo a similar kind of experience right after Aaradhya was born. Not just that, Aishwarya to date receives comments on how her body changed postpartum and many on the internet even speculate why she did not manage to shed the pregnancy weight after all these years.

Swara mentioned, "I remember watching an interview where Aishwarya was asked about not getting back into shape quickly. She handled it with such grace. A less gracious person would have been angry, but she simply said, 'I was just living my life with my baby... my real life.' That resonated with me so much. If the world's most beautiful woman wasn't spared, who the hell am I?"

The 'Raanjhanaa' actress married politician Fahad Ahmad in February 2023 under the Special Marriage Act and the couple welcomed their firstborn, a daughter who they call Raabiyaa that very year in the month of September. Swara also had to face a lot of trolling for deciding to marry a man outside of her religion and then for having a child soon after marriage but none of it has been able to shake her confidence. In terms of work, she was last seen in 'Mimamsa' back in 2022 and according to reports will make a comeback with 'Mrs. Falani'.